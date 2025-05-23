Steele Honda Expands Its Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (CPO) Inventory In St. John's, NL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each Certified Pre-Owned Honda offers peace of mind. These vehicles meet high standards for performance and reliability. Shoppers benefit from a 7-year/100,00-miles limited powertrain warranty. Also included is a 100-point mechanical and appearance inspection. Buyers receive a free vehicle history report from CARFAX. The roadside assistance is valid for 7 years from the original in-service date. Customers can expect 24/7 support across Canada and the United States.

Steele Honda focuses on quality, transparency and peace of mind. Every technician follows strict manufacturer guidelines. The vehicles that pass inspection receive certification from Honda Canada. All CPO models are reconditioned using genuine Honda parts. Each unit includes a no-deductible warranty for eligible repairs. In addition, Steele Honda offers flexible terms tailored to buyers' budgets. Unlike private sellers, all CPO Hondas include legal documentation and certified paperwork. Shoppers can trust every mile driven in a CPO vehicle. Also, customers can test drive multiple units under one roof. The dealership's team ensures every CPO customer enjoys a seamless, informative experience.

Financing a Certified Pre-Owned Honda is quick and simple. Steele Honda partners with leading lenders to offer competitive rates and flexible terms. Buyers can fill out a secure online loan application which takes only minutes and includes pre-approval for qualified applicants. Many CPO vehicles are eligible for low-interest rates and deferred payment options. Applicants with a wide range of credit profiles are welcome. The dealership's finance team works to secure the best deal for each customer.

Customers can also schedule test drives, browse inventory and review current offers online. To learn more about the dealership's CPO program or to apply for financing, visit the dealership's website or call 709-700-9911.

Media Contact: Dean Jacobs, 709-579-1999, [email protected]

SOURCE Steele Honda