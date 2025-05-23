Comcast Connecting Homes And Businesses In Greenwood, SC To Reliable, High-Speed Internet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Expanding broadband access in South Carolina is critical for supporting education, business growth and community development," said Jim Stritzinger, Director, SC Broadband Office with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff. "We are excited about the advancements in connectivity to Greenwood, enabling more residents and businesses to thrive in the digital age."

To celebrate the launch, Comcast hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Region , followed by a community block party. During the event, Comcast and local leaders surprised 50 high school students with free laptops, helping ensure more young people have the tools they need to succeed in a connected world.

In addition to the laptop giveaway, Comcast surprised the Boys & Girls Club with a $10,000 donation to support digital literacy courses that will be held on site. The company also announced the Club will become one of Comcast's newest Lift Zones , providing free WiFi and access to essential technology resources to help young people get online, complete schoolwork, develop digital skills, and prepare for the future.

The event marked another chapter in Comcast's ongoing partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakeland Region. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Comcast provided a $10,000 grant to support the club's recovery and restoration efforts – helping the organization continue serving youth and families during a critical time for the Greenwood community.

The laptop giveaway is part of Project UP , the company's $1 billion commitment to create digital opportunity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

The celebration continued with a community block party including music by DJ Tim-E , snow cones from Kona Ice , food from On The Run BBQ food truck, face painting and a 360-photo booth. Xfinity representatives were on hand to share information about Internet Essentials , the nation's largest broadband adoption initiative for income-constrained families. Internet Essentials provides low-cost broadband service, digital literacy training and discounted computers.

"As we bring new services to Greenwood, we are proud to invest in the community's digital future," said Mike McArdle, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President. "From reliable broadband access to Lift Zones and laptop donations, our goal is to create meaningful opportunities that empower families and businesses."

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast's state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today's connected world. Greenwood joins the 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds with 99.9 percent reliability and security built from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

"Comcast's expansion is a gamechanger for Greenwood. Reliable internet access fuels our economy, supports education and connects our community to resources that are essential in today's world," said Mayor Brandon Smith. "We are grateful for Comcast's commitment to Greenwood and excited for the opportunities this expansion brings."

Introducing Xfinity for Greenwood Residents

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity and NOW brands and consumers in Greenwood can take advantage of Xfinity's and NOW's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi able to reach every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Businesses in Greenwood

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What it Means for the Greenwood Community

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. Over the past three years, Comcast has invested $1.3M in cash and in-kind donations into South Carolina nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding Lift Zones , and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

Comcast's presence in Greenwood will continue this summer as the company serves as the main stage sponsor for the city's popular Festival of Discovery in July.

