American Board Of Emergency Medicine Celebrates Emergency Medicine Day

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Held each May 27, Emergency Medicine Day highlights the need for Emergency Medicine physician expertise worldwide.

On Emergency Medicine Day and every day, the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) applauds the more than 47,000 ABEM-certified physicians across the United States. The physicians who lead and serve Emergency Medicine care teams need our support and recognition now more than ever.

Physicians certified by ABEM are dedicated to delivering high-quality care and have demonstrated the skills and ongoing expertise needed to meet the highest professional credential in Emergency Medicine. It also signals a physician's commitment to staying current with the latest medical advances, which provides reassurance to patients and their families about their care during an emergency.

Emergency Medicine is a safeguard for patients, treating the most vulnerable. Emergency departments may have physician assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners and others who all play important roles, but much like 80% of the public, ABEM believes board-certified physicians should lead emergency care.

In a recent RAND Report , a study found that "the scope of work for emergency physicians in the U.S. health system is expanding, with evidence that emergency departments have become hubs that offer various services beyond emergency care." While the report demonstrates there is work to be done to support and sustain emergency care moving forward, it remains of vital importance in our communities.

Learn more about how to celebrate Emergency Medicine Day and how ABEM helps promote the highest standard in Emergency Medicine for physicians to meet the needs and demands of our communities and patients.

Contact: A.J. Wolf

Phone: 517-332-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Emergency Medicine

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED