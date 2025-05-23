Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 3 Months Of 2025
Indicator, EUR million
2025
2024
Change
Revenue
59.1
22%
EBITDA*
1%
Profit before tax (EBT)
(13%)
*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.
More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 3 months of 2025 (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
-
2025Q1 interim report EN 03 31
Legal Disclaimer:
