Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 3 Months Of 2025

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 4.5 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.7 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2024, increased by EUR 0.1 million and reached EUR 7.5 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement: