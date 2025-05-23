Kalaris To Participate At Stifel Ophthalmology Forum
Details:
- Type : Fireside Chat Speakers : Andrew Oxtoby, Chief Executive Officer & Matthew Feinsod, Chief Medical Officer Date : Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 Time : 08:00 am ET Location : Webcast
Following the event, a replay will be hosted on Kalaris Therapeutics' Investor Relations webpage .
About Kalaris
Kalaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. The company is focused on development of TH103, a novel, differentiated anti-VEGF investigational therapy. Developed by Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, TH103 is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein that acts against VEGF as a decoy receptor and has been specifically engineered for potentially improved VEGF inhibition and longer retention in the retina. TH103 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing, Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD), with plans to develop TH103 for additional neovascular and exudative diseases of the retina such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO).
Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 212 915 2577
