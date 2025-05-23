Trump Tariffs Impact On Power Sector Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Focus On Solar, Wind, Energy Storage, Electric Vehicles And Hydrogen
The report provides an overview on Trump tariffs and its impact on the power sector. Trumps tariff impact on its trading partners worldwide. Escalation on trade and tariffs between China and the US.
It briefs about Trump's impact on offshore wind capacity. Trump's policies and tariffs effect on US offshore wind net annual additions.
Trump's tariff impact on energy transition technologies such solar, wind, energy storage, electric vehicles and hydrogen.
Scope
- The report focuses on Trump tariffs and its impact on the power sector. It highlights executive orders signed by Trump toward power sector. It provides an overview on offshore wind leases and its impact in the US offshore market. It briefs about electrical equipment trade between the US and Mexico and Canada. It focuses on how energy transition technologies will be impacted by Trump.
Reasons to Buy
- The report discusses on the orders signed by Trump related to power sector that includes withdrawal of Paris Agreement, restrictions on wind project leases, imposing tariffs, termination of electric vehicles mandate, declaration of national energy emergency, lifting of oil, gas, and mineral production in Alaska. The report outlines Trump's impact on offshore wind capacity. It briefs about Trump's tariffs timeline. Provides an overview on Trump's impact on energy transition technologies. The report briefs about China and the US trade overview. An overview Chinese equipment manufacturer's exposure to the US. An outline on the US and China trade war escalation to rare earth metal.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Paris agreement withdrawal Offshore wind lease restrictions Trump's impact on offshore wind power capacity Increase in gas-based generation under Trump administration Impact on Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) under Trump administration Imposing tariffs Trump's tariffs timeline overview Trump's tariffs impact on energy transition technologies US - China trade overview Chinese equipment manufacturers' exposure to the US US - China trade war escalates to rare earth metal Survey analysis on the impact of Trump's energy policies on renewables Contact the Publisher
For more information about this report visit
