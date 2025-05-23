Jada Ramoon Represents Cayman Islands With Grace And Pride During First Week At Miss World Competition In India

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Miss World Cayman team is proud to update all stakeholders on Jada's remarkable journey as she represents our islands on the global stage with distinction and cultural pride.

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jada Ramoon, Miss World Cayman Islands, has made a remarkable impression during her first week at the 72nd Miss World Festival in India, proudly representing the Cayman Islands on the global stage with elegance and cultural pride. Jada is the first Miss Cayman to place in two fast-track competitions at Miss World - talent and head-to-head challenge.







Jada Ramoon, Miss World Cayman Islands



Ramoon's journey began with three intensive days of preparation in Mumbai, where she worked with an esteemed international pageant trainer and renowned designer to perfect her stage presence, poise, and confidence. During this time, she also participated in yoga sessions for mental preparation and finalized her stunning gown and cultural costume, carefully designed to showcase Cayman's unique island heritage and elegance.

Upon arriving in Telangana on May 7th, Ramoon received a warm welcome featuring traditional Indian dance performances. A serendipitous meeting with Miss Jamaica during her flight fostered an immediate cross-cultural friendship, highlighting the international camaraderie that defines the Miss World experience.

The pageant's official Opening Ceremony took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, where Ramoon made a striking appearance in her cultural costume featuring iconic Cayman Islands symbols - a beautifully crafted sea turtle and a traditional Caymanian ship, showcasing the territory's maritime heritage.

"We are incredibly proud to see Jada representing our islands with such grace and cultural pride," said Pamela Ebanks-Small, Director of Miss World Cayman Islands. "Her dedication during preparation and her ability to connect with fellow contestants truly embodies the spirit of Miss World. We are also grateful for the support of our community, sponsors and especially the Ministry of Tourism."

Between rehearsals and official events, Ramoon has formed meaningful connections with fellow contestants from around the world, including developing a close friendship with her roommate, Miss Belize. Her participation has already gained media attention, with coverage in Indian newspapers highlighting the international significance of the pageant.

The 72nd Miss World Festival brings together contestants from approximately 130 nations in a celebration of beauty, culture, and purpose. The pageant continues in the coming weeks with various competitions and cultural experiences.

Supporters can follow Jada Ramoon's Miss World journey through the official Miss World Cayman Islands social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and the organization's website.

About Miss World Cayman Islands: The Miss World Cayman Islands organization is dedicated to empowering young women through leadership development, cultural exchange, and community service opportunities. The organization nurtures representatives who showcase Caymanian culture, talent, and values on international stages.

Follow Jada's journey:



