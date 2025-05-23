Hidden Gems Of Japan Travel: Kagoshima Dance And Green Tea Japanese Culture Experience By The Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup

Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup, led by Koito Sumiyoshi: Preserving 150 years of regional Japanese traditional arts

Ozashiki Dance: Joyful and elegant Southern Kyushu-style performances to“shamisen” and“taiko”

Sencha Tea Ceremony: Premium Kagoshima-grown tea paired with seasonal Japanese sweets

170-Year-Old Traditional House: A window into Japanese architecture and Japanese culture

Relaxing friendly animals are part of the healing atmosphere

KAGOSHIMA CITY, KAGOSHIMA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kagoshima Prefectural Visitors bureau announces a regional tourism initiative to experience the essence of Japanese culture passed down through generations, with Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup's“ozashiki” dance and Japanese Tea Ceremony.

Ichikikushikino City, located in Kagoshima Prefecture at the southernmost tip of mainland Japan, is home to unspoiled natural scenery and a landscape that retains the country's nostalgic charm. Rooted in this region is the one-of-a-kind Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup, a cultural group that preserves the local traditions.

The experience is a journey into the heart of Japanese beauty and spirit: includes enjoying a graceful“ozashiki” dance performance and a peaceful moment of Japanese Tea Ceremony, in the historical setting of a 170-years-old traditional mansion.

Experience 1: Ozashiki Dance

Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup is the only organization that carries on the traditional performing arts that represent the local culture of Kagoshima. On a different page from performances of maiko and geisha, the region's“Ozashiki Odori” dance is characterized for being bright and lovely, encompassing the sounds of“shamisen” (three-stringed musical instrument) and“taiko” drums. The daily-practised cheerful and graceful movements unique to southern Kyushu are captivating. The themes of these refined dances are based on Japan's four seasons, with each movement imbued with meaning. The dance has been a popular pastime of the common people since ancient times, and through this experience, overseas visitors can feel in depth the culture and history of Kagoshima.

Experience 2: Sencha Experience

This tea ceremony introduces participants to“sencha”, a type of Japanese tea commonly enjoyed in daily life. Through rarely seen formal protocols and traditional teaware, this experience can provide a deeper appreciation for the nuanced world of green tea. For 65 years Shizuoka prefecture had been the top Japanese tea producer, however in 2024, Kagoshima amounted to the largest production of tea leaves harvested before they are processed into matcha green tea - making Kagoshima tea the leading Japanese tea in the country.

In this experience, each cup is brewed carefully with locally-sourced fresh and high-quality tea leaves, offering a fragrant taste and the essence of Japanese hospitality. As the leading tea-producing region in Japan, Kagoshima provides an exceptional sencha experience when paired with seasonal sweets, creating a moment of serenity and refinement.

Reservations through here:

A One-of-a-Kind Setting

The setting for these experiences is a 170-year-old house that has maintained its traditional Japanese architecture and offers visitors a glimpse of Japanese lifestyles and customs. The“engawa” porch connecting to the garden, the“chabudai” low table in the tatami living room, and the“butsudan” Buddhist altar for honoring ancestors, are all wrapped in the nostalgic atmosphere of old Japan.

In the garden, there are free-roaming chickens and a pond filled with colorful goldfish, while indoors, cats and dogs can be seen lounging around. Spending time in such a space is like

stepping back in time.

The hospitality of Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup is based on respecting the beautiful traditions of Japan, while also ensuring the experience is warm and welcoming to international guests. Entering this special venue and enjoying its relaxing atmosphere and attentive hospitality provides for a unique and precious memory.

What is Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup?

In the olden days, women in every household in Kagoshima learned manners and etiquette through tea ceremony,“shamisen” and dance lessons as part of their education before marriage. Each community in the prefecture had its own“shachu” -a gathering of people who performed songs, dances, and shamisen at local festivals and events, such as cherry blossom viewing and house-roofing ceremonies. Led by Koito Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup continues this legacy as the only remaining group practicing these traditional arts in Ichikikushikino since the early Meiji era (around 1870). Their commitment has made them a living archive of Japanese traditional arts passed down through generations.

Offered in small groups of up to 10 people, this experience promises to be a luxurious and special time. Guests are also welcome to take commemorative photos with the members of Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup, creating lasting memories of their time in Kagoshima.

This is an opportunity to discover the charm of Japan through the legacy of the Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup, immersing in the elegant world of“Ozashiki” dance and“Sencha”, and creating unforgettable memories. This is a rare chance to see first-hand and Japanese traditional arts in a Japanese traditional house, and to connect with the richness of Japan's regional culture and the warmth of its distinctive hospitality.



For photos, videos and more details:

Koito Sumiyoshi Instagram:

Kagoshima Hot-Pot Dining and Traditional Satsuma Dance Evening

A separate plan is also available in Kagoshima City's Tenmonkan district, combining award-winning“Kurobuta shabu-shabu” (black pork hotpot) with a traditional visiting dance performance by Sumiyoshi Shachu Troup.

Reservations through here:

