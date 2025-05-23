New Leadership Ebook Offers Bold Insight For A New Era Of Leaders

Book Cover

XL logo

A transformative leadership fable that equips emerging leaders with clarity, resilience, and people-first principles for real-world impact.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world of constant change and uncertain terrain, one truth remains: leadership matters. Today, XL Coaching and Development announces the upcoming release of Becoming the Compass : A Leadership Fable for Emerging Leaders, a powerful new eBook by Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., leadership coach, Army veteran, and founder of XL Coaching.

Available for pre-order now, Becoming the Compass offers a fresh and engaging narrative that equips today's leaders to lead from clarity, not chaos.

Told through the story of Alex-a rising leader navigating toxic culture, personal setbacks, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead-this modern leadership fable blends storytelling with practical strategy. Alongside a cast of memorable characters, readers will uncover four essential leadership principles:

Relational Strength – Leading with trust, empathy, and connection

Authentic Presence – Grounding leadership in identity, not performance

Purposeful Resilience – Harnessing adversity for long-term growth

Growth Through Challenges – Turning failure into leadership fuel

Whether you're stepping into your first management role or redefining how you lead in senior leadership, Becoming the Compass offers a framework for leaders who refuse to settle for status quo.

“This book was born out of the leadership wounds I've seen-and the wisdom I've witnessed when leaders decide to lead from who they are,” says Crittenden.“It's not about being perfect. It's about being present, purposeful, and people-first.”

Release Date: May 30, 2025

Available Formats: eBook, Paperback, Hardback

Pre-Order Here:

Join the growing movement of leaders who are charting a new course. Becoming the Compass is more than a book-it's your next leadership milestone.

About the Author:

Ryan Crittenden, Ph.D., is a leadership coach, Army veteran, and founder of XL Coaching and Development. He holds certifications in Gallup CliftonStrengths, The Six Types of Working Genius, and the John Maxwell Team. With a background in organizational psychology and a passion for human development, Ryan equips leaders to grow from the inside out.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Ryan Crittenden

...



Ryan Crittenden

XL Coaching and Development

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.