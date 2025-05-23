Andhra Pradesh CM Seeks Centre's Nod For Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Amaravati, May 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in New Delhi on Friday and submitted a proposal seeking the Centre's support for the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project.

The project aims to divert surplus water from the Godavari River to water-scarce areas in south-central Andhra Pradesh. It will use lift irrigation and tunnels to connect the regions in three phases. A detailed financing plan has been proposed, building on earlier discussions with the Finance Ministry, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister said the project would benefit millions in drought-hit areas and serve as a model for river-linking across India. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected by June 2025.

He also shared copies of the proposal with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, requesting coordination between departments to fast-track the project.

Naidu also called on Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, and submitted a comprehensive proposal to transform Andhra Pradesh into a pivotal hub for space manufacturing and innovation. He sought the Centre's support for the same.

The proposal outlines the development of two state-supported Space Cities - one near the ISRO SHAR spaceport and another near Lepakshi - to serve as integrated hubs for satellite production, launch vehicle development, and industry collaboration.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Minister of the appointment of former ISRO Chairman Dr S. Somanath as the Honorary Adviser on Space Technology to the Andhra Pradesh government. His guidance will steer the state's efforts in building a globally competitive space ecosystem.

"With a strategic location, industrial strength, and future-ready infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh is fully committed to advancing India's space sector. We seek the Centre's recognition and partnership in this transformative journey," he said.