2 Million New Yorkers Managing Life Threatening Allergies Need Accurate Food Labeling And Allergy Prevention

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy Advocates NY, along with Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal and Senator Andrew Gounardes, invite legislators to join a group of advocates and their families to a press conference highlighting the need for legislation to keep their food allergic constituents safe in public from life threatening allergies.

Anyone can have anaphylaxis that threatens their life. There are over 2 million New Yorkers, including over 200,000 children and their families managing life threatening allergies as they move about their communities. Epinephrine is the only medication, when administered in time, can stop an anaphylactic reaction and save a life.

For this reason, accurate food labeling and affordable, public access to epinephrine is key.

Food Labelling (A6558/S5381) With thanks to AM Lunsford and Senator Harckham for their sponsorship, we call upon the Health Committees in both chambers to take up the bill. The lives of those managing life threatening allergies are at risk due to inaccurate labeling on packaged food.

Allergy Prevention (A771/S7915) Imagine a world where peanut and egg allergies can be prevented. Allergy. Research shows that peanut and egg allergies can be prevented with introduction of peanut and egg proteins at the first well baby check up an infant has. A771 requires insurance to pay for this nutritional supplement, saving New York families and insurers millions of dollars.

Expanded Definition of Epinephrine Delivery Products (A5392/S7807) Thank you to AM Rosenthal and Senator Gounardes for their sponsorship of this foundational bill. In response to the changing product mix of epinephrine delivery devices beyond epinephrine auto injectors, A5392 amends all references to epinephrine auto injectors to epinephrine products across all applicable laws in New York. There are many emergency anaphylaxis training programs that require this change so these programs can reflect the current state of FDA approved epinephrine delivery devices.

Public Access to Epinephrine Products (A2648/S5589) Anyone can have an anaphylactic reaction, including the 200,000 students in New York State Schools. A2648 would provide another added layer of protection for those students and staff with diagnosed and undiagnosed life threatening allergies. Thanks to AM Sayegh and Senator Liu for their sponsorship of this bill that can save lives in our schools.

Join us! Let's make life safer for the 2 million New Yorkers managing life threatening allergies!

Company: Allergy Advocates New York

Contact: Toni Taylor

Contact Phone: 646-382-8064

Contact Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Allergy Advocates New York

