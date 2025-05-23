Banish Burnout: New Programs Help Banish This Silent $Trillion Epidemic
Dr. Walton, Visiting Professor, Newport Business School, developed the Banish Burnout programs to fill this gap. His Spherical ThinkingTM method merges logical and intuitive thought, helping clients create new neural pathways that reshape clients' perspectives of viewing their world. This process also improves problem-solving capabilities and increases emotional intelligence.
Over 85% of clients in the pilot program experienced increased wellness and a significant reduction in stress in the first 30 days. By the end of the full program, clients described feeling 'more energetic', 'better rested', and 'more motivated than in years'.
"There's a crucial distinction between stress and burnout," says Dr. Walton. "Burnout happens when we lack the right resources to cope. My approach restores a healthy balance in the way people think, giving them those resources."
"I began researching creative thinking two decades ago, and it's exciting to see many of my hypotheses now validated by fMRI studies," added Walton.
Two tailored programs are available:
-
Super Nova: A 6-month journey beginning with two weekly coaching sessions, tapering to monthly check-ins. After week one, clients receive custom modules focusing on Recreation, Relationships, and Work.
Stella: A 60-day intensive program for those in early-stage burnout, offering personalized support and modules.
Both programs include final-month workshops on relapse prevention and how to spot burnout in colleagues and loved ones.
About Dr. André Walton
Dr. Walton holds a PhD in social psychology and is a certified coach. His Spherical ThinkingTM method delivers results where traditional therapy may not. Andre is a contributor to the Harvard Business Review and keynote talks and podcasts can be seen on his website .
