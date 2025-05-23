RED DOOR COMMUNITY LAUNCHES NEW COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS BLOG AS A RESOURCE FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY CANCER
This new platform offers an opportunity to share expert insights, common experiences, and inspirations as we explore the realities of cancer, all based on decades of work with those who are living it every day.
NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Door Community, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the concept that no one should face cancer alone, is proud to announce the launch of "Community Connections", a new blog and storytelling platform designed to develop deeper connections with anyone affected by cancer.
At Red Door Community, connection is at the heart of everything we do. Whether someone is living with a cancer diagnosis, caring for a loved one, or grieving a loss, we strive to offer a space where no one feels isolated in their experience. Community Connections is our latest initiative to bring that mission to life online, offering a welcoming space where stories, expert perspectives, and heartfelt voices come together.
Migdalia Torres, long-time Executive Director of Program at Red Door Community, is the inspiration and lead voice for this initiative. "Everyone's experience with cancer is like a patch in a quilt," she said. "Each one different, but all stitched together in shared strength and comfort. With Community Connections, we're making that quilt a little bigger - and a little warmer - for everyone."
Community Connections will feature:
-
Personal stories from Red Door Community members
Insightful articles from healthcare and wellness professionals
Practical advice for managing life during and after a cancer diagnosis
Resources for caregivers, families, and loved ones
Community-driven content shaped by reader questions and ideas
"For nearly thirty years, we've supported thousands of people as they navigated cancer's impact on their health, their families, their work, and their emotions," said Dan Latore, CEO at Red Door Community. "We have learned a lot, and we have built relationships with experts across a spectrum of healing specialties, and we want to bring that collective knowledge and perspective to anyone that might feel disconnected."
Red Door Community invites the public to follow along, share, and contribute. We welcome your questions, your stories, and your ideas. Help us shape the conversations that matter most to you.
Together, we are growing our community - one connection at a time.
Visit the blog at: bit/RDCCommunityConnections
To learn more about Red Door Community, visit: RedDoorCommunity
Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @RedDoorCommunity
