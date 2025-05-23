Wynndalco Enterprises Names Industry Veteran Joseph Kyle As President To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

CHICAGO, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynndalco Enterprises, LLC today announced the appointment of Joseph Kyle as President, effective immediately. Kyle will oversee company operations, drive strategic innovation, and lead Wynndalco's continued expansion in delivering technology solutions to clients nationwide.

Kyle brings more than 40 years of leadership and technical expertise in IT services, operations, and strategic development across both public and private sectors. His extensive background positions him to guide Wynndalco through its next phase of growth and market expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph Kyle to this pivotal leadership role," said David R. Andalcio, Founder and CEO of Wynndalco Enterprises. "His deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, and strategic insight make him the ideal choice to guide our company forward. We look forward to building on Wynndalco's strong foundation while exploring new opportunities that benefit our clients, partners, and communities."

"I'm honored to lead Wynndalco Enterprises during this exciting period of growth and innovation," said Joseph Kyle, President, Wynndalco Enterprises. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional technology solutions and fostering strong client partnerships aligns perfectly with my values and experience. I look forward to working with this talented team to expand our impact and drive meaningful results for our clients."

Most recently, Kyle served as Vice President of Strategy for NTT DATA Services' Public Sector division, a $1 billion segment of the global IT services leader. In this role, he was instrumental in expanding the company's government technology services footprint. Previously, he held the position of Vice President of Sales, focusing on solutions for state and local government clients.

Kyle's contributions to the industry were recognized in 2023-2024 when he was inducted into Who's Who in America, highlighting his leadership in driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships within the public sector.

Kyle holds a Bachelor of Science in Computational and Applied Mathematics from Eastern Illinois University and is based in the Greater Chicago Area.

Wynndalco is a certified MBE/DBE/SBE/BEP IT Managed Services firm. The company combines industry best practices with forward-thinking solutions, maintaining deep fiscal responsibility and strong social advocacy for minority, disadvantaged, and women-owned business enterprises. Wynndalco's team brings extensive training in leading products and processes to deliver comprehensive technology solutions. For more information about Wynndalco Enterprises, visit wynndalco.

Media Contact: Alba Ontiveros

321-710-9399

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynndalco Enterprises

