Doug Ruch Brings His 50-State Volunteer Mission To Project C.U.R.E. Chicago

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project C.U.R.E. is proud to welcome Doug Ruch to its Chicago distribution center on Friday, May 23, as part of his mission to volunteer in all 50 states.

CHICAGO, IL, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL - May 2 3 , 2025 - Project C.U.R.E. is proud to welcome Doug Ruch to its Chicago distribution center on Friday, May 23, as part of his mission to volunteer in all 50 states. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, Doug is spending his final months in service to others, bringing compassion, courage, and care to every community he visits.

Doug's journey, chronicled on Dying to Serve and recently featured on NPR , embodies the spirit of humanitarian service. His stop at Project C.U.R.E.'s Chicago facility reflects his deep commitment to health equity and helping those without access to critical medical care.

“Doug's story is deeply moving and reminds us all of the impact one individual can make,” said Katie Hanlon, Executive Director of Project C.U.R.E. Chicago.“To welcome him to our volunteer team, even for a day, is an honor. His legacy of compassion is one we will carry with us.”

At the Woodridge-based distribution center, Doug will work alongside volunteers to sort and prepare donated medical supplies that will be shipped to under-resourced hospitals and clinics around the world. Project C.U.R.E. operates seven such centers across the United States and is the world's largest provider of donated medical equipment and supplies to developing countries.

Internationally headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Project C.U.R.E. has delivered health and hope to more than 135 countries since its founding in 1987. In 2024 alone, over 177,000 volunteer hours supported more than 2,400 humanitarian shipments-each made possible by volunteers like Doug who are committed to making a global difference.

Doug's visit to Project C.U.R.E. Chicago is a powerful reminder that it's never too late to give back-and that a single act of kindness can ripple across borders and generations. To learn more about Project C.U.R.E. or to join the mission as a volunteer or donor, visit projectcure.org .

About Project C.U.R.E .

Project C.U.R.E. (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) is the world's largest provider of donated medical supplies and equipment to resource-limited communities across the globe. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Project C.U.R.E. operates seven U.S. distribution centers-in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Phoenix. In 2024 alone, the organization delivered 218 cargo containers of life-saving medical aid. Project C.U.R.E. currently serves over 135 countries, strengthening healthcare systems and improving patient outcomes where the need is greatest.

Media Contact:

Sherri Hughes-Smith

Global Director, Marketing and Communications

Project C.U.R.E.

Phone: 720.856.2079

Email: ...

CONTACT: Sherri Hughes-Smith Project C.U.R.E. 720.856.2079 ...