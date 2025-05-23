Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara


2025-05-23 11:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MAY AT 18:00

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 23 May 2025.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 109708/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 83 Unit price: 0.484 EUR

(2): Volume: 2330 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(3): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(5): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(7): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(9): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(10): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(11): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(13): Volume: 935 Unit price: 0.479 EUR

(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

(15): Volume: 37 Unit price: 0.479 EUR

(16): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 12765 Volume weighted average price: 0.47995 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 224 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 6607 Unit price: 0.454 EUR

(3): Volume: 6439 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(4): Volume: 2518 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(5): Volume: 2183 Unit price: 0.453 EUR

(6): Volume: 730 Unit price: 0.452 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 18701 Volume weighted average price: 0.4534 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(4): Volume: 9600 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(5): Volume: 45 Unit price: 0.46 EUR

(6): Volume: 6121 Unit price: 0.465 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 16216 Volume weighted average price: 0.46189 EUR

Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, ...

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media



MENAFN23052025004107003653ID1109587855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

