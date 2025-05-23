Deer Park, TX Lays The Groundwork For Smarter Maintenance With Opengov
The City's Parks and Recreation Department had outgrown its manual processes, which made it difficult to keep up with maintenance tasks or understand how staff time was being spent. They prioritized a system that could automate maintenance scheduling, generate real-time reports, and digitize asset tracking for parks, trees, and facilities. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its powerful GIS integration, intuitive mobile interface, and the ability to centralize operations in one platform.
With the implementation of OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, the City is looking forward to a major operational transformation. The software will allow staff to manage requests digitally, monitor work progress in real time, and generate data-backed reports to help justify staffing and resource needs. In addition, supervisors will gain new tools to locate field staff and vehicles more efficiently, improving response times and day-to-day coordination.
OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.
Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .
