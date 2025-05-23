San Rafael Sanitation District Modernizes Sewer Permitting & Inspection With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faced with inefficient, manual workflows and disconnected systems that led to missed fees and applicant confusion, the San Rafael Sanitation District sought a modern solution to simplify its permitting operations. The District found its solution in OpenGov, the industry leader known for delivering modern, user-friendly software built for government workflows.Located in Marin County, CA, the San Rafael Sanitation District is responsible for maintaining a 32-square-mile service area, where split jurisdiction and manual processes created challenges in routing applications and managing inspections. District leaders prioritized finding a solution that could centralize communication, support mobile field operations, and offer tools to automate fee collection. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its ability to automate application routing based on GIS boundaries, provide mobile tools for inspectors, and support in-system collaboration for engineers and reviewers.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the District anticipates a major improvement in transparency, coordination, and customer service. Staff will gain full visibility into permit status, reviewer assignments, and inspection schedules, while inspectors will be able to capture notes and photos from the field using a tablet or browser. Additionally, automated triggers for re-inspections and fee collection will help ensure consistent follow-up and reduce administrative overhead.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .

