Bulverde, TX Sets The Foundation For Long-Term Asset Planning With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BULVERDE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With limited usable records of assets and a reactive, paper-based system for managing maintenance, Bulverde leadership needed a more strategic and simplified approach to its asset management operations. The City found that solution in OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for local government operations.Located just north of San Antonio in the Texas Hill Country, the City had a clear commitment to maintaining its infrastructure, but outdated systems kept staff in a reactive mode. Together, they prioritize a solution that could help them ditch paper processes, manage work on mobile devices, and visualize assets and work orders on a map. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its ability to centralize asset data, simplify field operations, and provide a clear path toward proactive maintenance and capital planning.With the adoption of OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, the City is anticipating a major leap forward in tracking and managing assets. Staff will be able to build a reliable asset inventory and use maintenance history to make smarter decisions about repairs and replacements. And with the built-in Scenario Builder, they'll be able to create long-term capital plans with confidence.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .

Peter Fudalej

OpenGov

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.