Durango Fire & Rescue Brings Permit Processing Online With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DURANGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Burdened by paper-based fire, special events permitting, and an inefficient email-and-spreadsheet tracking process, Durango Fire & Rescue in Colorado sought a more intuitive and transparent system. The District found its answer in OpenGov, the leading provider of modern, cloud-based software built to meet the unique needs of local government agencies.Serving the City of Durango and areas of La Plata and San Juan Counties, the District faced challenges with fragmented systems, limited GIS address integration, and no centralized portal for applicants or staff. Leaders needed a user-friendly, no-code platform that could support online submissions, improve internal coordination, and provide applicants with real-time status updates. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its intuitive configuration, seamless integration with inspection workflows, and ability to handle cross-jurisdictional permits.With the launch of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the District looks forward to improving both staff efficiency and customer experience. Applicants will now be able to submit permit requests online, check status updates, and receive communications automatically-all from a single portal. Internally, inspectors will gain mobile access to plans and permits in the field, while staff benefit from increased visibility into approvals, timelines, and payment tracking.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .

