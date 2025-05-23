Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, FL Modernizes Permit Reviews With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA), FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Facing growing frustrations from applicants and the burdens of a highly manual system, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) in Florida set out to find a more efficient way to manage its permitting process. The organization chose OpenGov, the leading software partner known for driving efficiency and improving transparency across local government operations.Based in Escambia County, ECUA provides critical water, wastewater, and sanitation services and was struggling with review delays, manual plan deliveries, and an over-reliance on outdated tools like Excel and Access. Leadership was seeking a solution that could offer electronic review integration, unlimited user access, and an online portal to reduce both staff workload and applicant complaints. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its user-friendly interface, cost-effective pricing, and ability to support cross-department collaboration on a single platform.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, ECUA anticipates faster turnaround times and improved visibility into every stage of the permitting process. The team looks forward to automating reviews through direct Bluebeam integration and gaining access to a centralized dashboard to track applications in real time. Just as important, unlimited user access will allow departments to work simultaneously without bottlenecks, ensuring a smoother experience for both staff and residents.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .

Peter Fudalej

OpenGov

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.