403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ADIB and Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology Sign Agreement to Accelerate Investment in the UAE’s Industrial and Technology Sectors
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) during Make it in the Emirates 2025 to support investment and growth across the country’s industrial and technology sectors.
The partnership sets out a joint framework for Sharia-compliant financing solutions for local and international investors, while helping to advance the UAE’s industrial capabilities and encourage the adoption of advanced technology in manufacturing. The agreement also reinforces the shared commitment of both parties to empowering the SME sector, supporting expansion plans and boosting industrial competitiveness in the UAE.
The agreement outlines a series of cooperation areas including facilitated access to financing for industrial projects, support for business growth and expansion, and advisory services for small and medium enterprises. ADIB will offer financial solutions aligned with the goals of National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, while also providing regular updates and tailored financing packages that cater to industry-specific needs.
Advantages and Enablers
His Excellency Osama Amir Mohamed Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said: “MoIAT continues to build strong partnerships with government and private entities and financial institutions to strengthen the industrial sector and provide innovative solutions that drive the growth of industrial and technological projects.”
He added: “Financial institutions have played a vital role in advancing the goals of the various initiatives, plans, and programs launched by MoIAT. We greatly value the signing of this agreement with ADIB and encourage industrial companies to take full advantage of the comprehensive packages, incentives, and enablers we offer to support their expansion and long-term growth.”
Supporting the Private Sector
Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: "This MoU reflects our strong commitment to supporting the growth of the UAE’s industrial and SME sectors through ethical, Sharia-compliant financing. We are proud to collaborate with MoIAT to deliver innovative banking solutions that align with national development priorities and help businesses scale with confidence. By supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the related forum, we are contributing to a more diversified and globally competitive industrial base—empowered by advanced technology and guided by strategic investment. ADIB remains committed to delivering practical, value-driven financial solutions that enable businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive".
Financial Solutions
The agreement will see ADIB offer financial solutions with competitive profit rates and extended repayment periods, in line with its internal policies and regulatory requirements. It also reinforces ADIB’s wider mission to support economic diversification and long-term prosperity in the UAE through responsible Islamic banking.
Through this collaboration, MoIAT and ADIB will jointly promote investment opportunities within the UAE, drawing on shared expertise, data and sectoral insights. ADIB will also support MoIAT’s efforts to accelerate the application of advanced technologies across key industries, with a focus on enabling sustainable and future-ready growth.
The partnership sets out a joint framework for Sharia-compliant financing solutions for local and international investors, while helping to advance the UAE’s industrial capabilities and encourage the adoption of advanced technology in manufacturing. The agreement also reinforces the shared commitment of both parties to empowering the SME sector, supporting expansion plans and boosting industrial competitiveness in the UAE.
The agreement outlines a series of cooperation areas including facilitated access to financing for industrial projects, support for business growth and expansion, and advisory services for small and medium enterprises. ADIB will offer financial solutions aligned with the goals of National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, while also providing regular updates and tailored financing packages that cater to industry-specific needs.
Advantages and Enablers
His Excellency Osama Amir Mohamed Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), said: “MoIAT continues to build strong partnerships with government and private entities and financial institutions to strengthen the industrial sector and provide innovative solutions that drive the growth of industrial and technological projects.”
He added: “Financial institutions have played a vital role in advancing the goals of the various initiatives, plans, and programs launched by MoIAT. We greatly value the signing of this agreement with ADIB and encourage industrial companies to take full advantage of the comprehensive packages, incentives, and enablers we offer to support their expansion and long-term growth.”
Supporting the Private Sector
Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: "This MoU reflects our strong commitment to supporting the growth of the UAE’s industrial and SME sectors through ethical, Sharia-compliant financing. We are proud to collaborate with MoIAT to deliver innovative banking solutions that align with national development priorities and help businesses scale with confidence. By supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the related forum, we are contributing to a more diversified and globally competitive industrial base—empowered by advanced technology and guided by strategic investment. ADIB remains committed to delivering practical, value-driven financial solutions that enable businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive".
Financial Solutions
The agreement will see ADIB offer financial solutions with competitive profit rates and extended repayment periods, in line with its internal policies and regulatory requirements. It also reinforces ADIB’s wider mission to support economic diversification and long-term prosperity in the UAE through responsible Islamic banking.
Through this collaboration, MoIAT and ADIB will jointly promote investment opportunities within the UAE, drawing on shared expertise, data and sectoral insights. ADIB will also support MoIAT’s efforts to accelerate the application of advanced technologies across key industries, with a focus on enabling sustainable and future-ready growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment