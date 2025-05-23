'India’S Vision For Global Growth Rooted In Peace And Sustainability'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) With the geopolitical equations in the Indian subcontinent undergoing a rapid change in the past month, experts on Friday said that India's vision for global growth is rooted in sustainability, mutual cooperation, and ocean-based prosperity.

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of a day-long conference on the“MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) Initiative", Prof. Chintamani Mahapatra, Founder and Honorary Chairman of the Kalinga Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR concept extends far beyond the Indian Ocean, adding that“it represents a vision for a peaceful and prosperous world where all ocean-sharing nations grow together".

“India's global growth vision is rooted in sustainability, mutual cooperation, and ocean-based prosperity,” he told IANS.

“India believes in sustainable development and is proposing that through international cooperation and minimising conflict, all countries -- big or small -- should work together to promote growth globally,” Prof. Mahapatra said.

He highlighted India's deep-rooted philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the idea that the whole world is one family -- as a guiding principle for equitable development.

“No nation should be left behind,” he said.

Drawing attention to the ocean's vital role, Prof. Mahapatra said:“Just as 70 per cent of the human body is made up of water, about 70 per cent of the Earth's surface is covered by oceans. This makes the Blue Economy extremely important.”

He stressed the need to wisely use maritime resources to drive growth, environmental care, and well-being for all.

Citing Indian mythology, he likened India's approach to development to 'samudra manthan' -- the churning of the ocean -- saying that the country seeks to extract both knowledge and prosperity from the sea.

“India believes in harnessing everything Mother Ocean can offer to humanity,” he added.

Touching upon regional security, Mahapatra expressed concern over terrorism in the Indian subcontinent, particularly Pakistan's alleged use of it as state policy.

He also pointed out China's support for Pakistan, which, he said, often hinders India's ability to act at global forums such as the United Nations.