FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions For Its Exchange Traded Funds
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
| Cash Distribution
Amount
|First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|$0.0700
|First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSL
|$0.0975
|First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
|ETP
|$0.0600
|First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF
|FJFB
|$0.0550
|First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF
|SDVD
|$0.1200
About First Trust
First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $256 billion as of April 30, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at .
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552
