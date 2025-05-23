Atlantic Petroleum – Result Of The Annual General Meeting 23Rd May 2025
- Petur Even Djurhuus was elected Chairman of the Meeting. The Chairman of the Board presented the Board of Director's and management's statement of the Company's activity during 2024. The audited Annual Accounts were presented and approved by the General Meeting. The General Meeting approved the remuneration to the Board in A: 2024 and B: 2025. It was decided to carry forward the result from 2024 to the next year. According to the Articles of Association all Members of the Board are up for election for a period of one year, namely: Ben Arabo, Mourits Joensen and Mark T. Højgaard. The board proposed for the election as board members: Ben Arabo, Mourits Joensen and Mark T. Højgaard. The General Meeting elected the board members proposed by the Board. As proposed it was decided to elect P/F Januar løggilt grannskoðaravirki, Óðinshædd 13, 100 Tórshavn, as auditors, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.
The Board constituted itself with Ben Arabo as Chairman and Mourits Joensen as Deputy Chairman.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (... ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website:
Announcement no.6/2025
Issued 23-05-2025
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O. Box 1228
FO-110 Tórshavn
Faroe Islands
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment