Anees Bazmee Unveils The Nerve Chilling Trailer Of Amruta Subhash's 'Jarann'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Anees Bazmee decided to put his weight behind Amruta Subhash's spine-chilling Marathi psychological thriller "Jarann". Sharing a glimpse of what's to come, the makers have unveiled the engaging trailer from the feature.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Bazmee shared,“This subject is deeply rooted in our society. Personally, I don't believe in ghosts-but if you asked me to go to a deserted mansion at 2 a.m., I won't go. That's because I've witnessed a lot over time. Some people do practice black magic, and many hold strange, deep-seated beliefs. This kind of superstition has existed in our society for generations, and it's not something that can be erased overnight. No matter how modern or rational you consider yourself, or how firmly you believe that nothing really happens, fear can still creep in. I've experienced it myself during the shooting of my films Last Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3.”

Amruta added,“During moments when I've felt low, Anees sir's films have given me immense support and comfort. Many white magic also happened during this film and Anees sir presenting it is one of those magical thing. In fact, it took me two days to even believe that sir is presenting our film. It feels like a huge dream come true. After so many years, if I had to do something in Marathi, it had to be this. I'm deeply grateful to have been chosen for this role."

The trailer shows Amruta as a married woman whose ordinary life is changed forever after unexplainable eerie incidents begin to take place.

Presented by Anees Bazmee Productions, A & N Cinemas LLP, and A3 Events & Media Services, and co-produced by Manann Dania Films, "Jarann" has been backed by Amol Bhagat and Nitin Bhalchandra Kulkarni, and co-produced by Manann Dania.

Helmed by Rushikesh Gupte, the project also stars Anita Date, Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malashe, Vikram Gaikwad, Rajan Bhise, Avani Joshi, and Seema Deshmukh in prominent roles.

"Jarann" hit theatres on June 5