Vascular Grafts Market Research 2025: Analysis And Forecasts 2021-2029 - Robot-Assisted Endovascular Surgery Set To Expand In Medtech Innovations
Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Grafts Market, 2021-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive study on the global vascular grafts market provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, emerging opportunities, market size, forecasts, and growth rates. It includes segments such as aortic vascular grafts, peripheral vascular grafts, abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) stent grafts, and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) stent grafts. The detailed geographical segmentation encompasses five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
In an evolving competitive landscape, established industry giants like W.L. Gore, Medtronic, Cook Medical, and Terumo face rising competition from innovative start-ups and mid-tier companies such as Artivion, known for their novel product developments. This dynamic shift is influencing market strategies and growth trajectories.
A notable advancement is the growing integration of robot-assisted technology in endovascular procedures, previously limited to general and orthopedic surgeries. Companies like Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, with their extensive robotic systems installed across healthcare facilities, are paving the way for changes in how endovascular procedures are approached, creating collaborative opportunities for robotic, MedTech, and healthcare entities.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- APAC Market Expansion: With its economic and demographic growth, the Asia-Pacific region presents substantial growth potential for vascular graft technologies. Fenestrated and Branched Endovascular Aortic Repair (F/BEVAR): This technology, offering superior adaptability to complex aortic anatomies, enhances treatment outcomes and represents a pivotal market segment. Robot-assisted Endovascular Surgery: As robotic technology advances, its application in endovascular procedures promises improved precision and patient outcomes, marking a significant industry evolution.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Transformation in the Vascular Grafts Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vascular Grafts Industry
Ecosystem in the Vascular Grafts Market
- Competitive Environment Key Competitors Key Competitors' Presence by Segment
Growth Generator: Vascular Grafts Market
- Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Vascular Graft Procedure Trends Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Landscape: Select Companies
Growth Generator: North America
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Europe
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: APAC
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: MEA
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: LATAM
- Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: APAC Market Growth Opportunity 2: Fenestrated and Branched Endovascular Aortic Repair F/BEVAR Growth Opportunity 3: Robot-assisted Endovascular Surgery
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
List of Exhibits
