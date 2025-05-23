Vascular Grafts Market Research 2025: Analysis And Forecasts 2021-2029 - Robot-Assisted Endovascular Surgery Set To Expand In Medtech Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the global vascular grafts market's trends, forecasts, and growth led by aortic, peripheral, AAA, and TAA stent grafts. Regions include North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA. Key players like Medtronic and W.L. Gore face rising competition. Opportunities: APAC market, F/BEVAR, robot-assisted surgery.

This comprehensive study on the global vascular grafts market provides an in-depth analysis of current trends, emerging opportunities, market size, forecasts, and growth rates. It includes segments such as aortic vascular grafts, peripheral vascular grafts, abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) stent grafts, and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) stent grafts. The detailed geographical segmentation encompasses five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In an evolving competitive landscape, established industry giants like W.L. Gore, Medtronic, Cook Medical, and Terumo face rising competition from innovative start-ups and mid-tier companies such as Artivion, known for their novel product developments. This dynamic shift is influencing market strategies and growth trajectories.

A notable advancement is the growing integration of robot-assisted technology in endovascular procedures, previously limited to general and orthopedic surgeries. Companies like Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, with their extensive robotic systems installed across healthcare facilities, are paving the way for changes in how endovascular procedures are approached, creating collaborative opportunities for robotic, MedTech, and healthcare entities.

Key Growth Opportunities:



APAC Market Expansion: With its economic and demographic growth, the Asia-Pacific region presents substantial growth potential for vascular graft technologies.

Fenestrated and Branched Endovascular Aortic Repair (F/BEVAR): This technology, offering superior adaptability to complex aortic anatomies, enhances treatment outcomes and represents a pivotal market segment. Robot-assisted Endovascular Surgery: As robotic technology advances, its application in endovascular procedures promises improved precision and patient outcomes, marking a significant industry evolution.

