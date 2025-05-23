Top 10 Iot And Edge Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2025: Genai, Security, 5G Private Edge, And Iot Wireless Connectivity Create Opportunities For Iot Vendors And ICT Providers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top 2025 Growth Opportunities: IoT innovation & digital transformation trends revealed in new report, using insights from 681 IT decision-makers. Highlights include secure, affordable tech, IoT security, and eco-friendly advances in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in IoT and Edge, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies the top 10 growth opportunities for 2025, encompassing analysis of the significant trends influencing advancements in IoT technologies, new business models, emerging use cases, and the latest initiatives guiding companies' digital transformation journey toward a more secure, carbon-neutral approach.

Predictions are validated by findings from the latest IT decision-makers (ITDM) survey conducted in Q4 2024. The survey involved 681 decision-makers in IoT and multi-access edge computing (MEC), comprising questions about IoT security and adoption directed to organizations of various sizes and industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Key findings from the survey revealed that organizations are concerned about IoT security and data protection, the high cost of connectivity, and the complexity of system integration in IoT projects. The adoption of low-power consumption, affordable, and secure connectivity technologies will be crucial for enterprises' IoT projects in 2025.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity 1: GenAI Introduced in IoT Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Security for IoT Edge Devices, Platforms, and Networks

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G Private Multi-access Edge Computing MEC

Growth Opportunity 4: IoT and Edge AI New Prospects

Growth Opportunity 5: Terrestrial and Non-terrestrial Network IoT Devices and Solutions

Growth Opportunity 6: LTE-M and NB-IoT for Large-scale IoT Deployments

Growth Opportunity 7: eSIM Data Plans for Consumers and IoT

Growth Opportunity 8: Massive IoT Connectivity Platforms

Growth Opportunity 9: 5G RedCap Emerging Opportunities Growth Opportunity 10: Industrial RoboVerse, Edge, and IoT

