Massive Antimony Bearing Stibnite Reported In Bald Hill Drill Holes

As reported in the press release, 1,600 metres of the 2,500-metre drill program has been completed and that“sections of massive stibnite and stibnite bearing breccia filling have been intersected in approximately 80% of drill holes” and“antimony bearing mineralization has been discovered in surface outcropping over a distance of at least 300 metres.”

Details including photos of core are available in the Antimony Resources press release available here .

The technical information in the Antimony Resources press release was reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P.Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.