Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing
| Keynote Presentation:“What's next for precious metals?”
-Jeff Christian, Managing Partner of CPM Group
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|StrikePoint Gold, Inc.
|(OTCQB: STKXF | TSXV: SKP)
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|(OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)
|Relevant Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC)
| Keynote Presentation:“Surveying the Critical Metals Landscape,”
–Jack Lifton, Senior Advisor, Energy Fuels, Inc.
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)
|Lion Copper & Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
|Alaska Silver Corp.
|(Pink: WAMFF |TSXV: WAM)
|Cygnus Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: CYGGF |TSXV: CYG |ASX: CY5)
|Power Metallic Mines, Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF |TSXV: PNPN)
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
