Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

Presentation Ticker(s) Keynote Presentation:“What's next for precious metals?”

-Jeff Christian, Managing Partner of CPM Group Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU) StrikePoint Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: STKXF | TSXV: SKP) Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF) Relevant Gold Corp. (OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC) Keynote Presentation:“Surveying the Critical Metals Landscape,”

–Jack Lifton, Senior Advisor, Energy Fuels, Inc. Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM) Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR) Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO) Alaska Silver Corp. (Pink: WAMFF |TSXV: WAM) Cygnus Metals Ltd. (OTCQB: CYGGF |TSXV: CYG |ASX: CY5) Power Metallic Mines, Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF |TSXV: PNPN)



About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

