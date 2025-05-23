Triangle IV Hydration & Wellness And 1St Choice Homecare & Infusion Services Announce Grand Opening In Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Community members are invited to attend the official grand opening celebration of Triangle IV Hydration & Wellness PLLC and 1st Choice Homecare & Infusion Services Inc. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 502A East Market Street, Suite A, Smithfield, NC 27577.The grand opening event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:00 PM with the Triangle East Chamber of Commerce. From 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM, guests will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet the team, and receive select services including vitamin shots, IV hydration, and free GLP-1 weight loss consultations. Light bites and refreshments will be served throughout the event.Owned and operated by longtime healthcare professional Natasha Armstrong, MHA, BSN, RN, the dual launch represents a milestone in personalized, nurse-led care in Johnston County. 1st Choice offers comprehensive home health services including personal care, companion support, overnight care, infusion therapy, and in-home vaccines. Triangle IV Hydration & Wellness adds an innovative wellness layer through tailored IV hydration and intramuscular vitamin therapy-helping clients take proactive steps in their health and wellness journey.“This grand opening is more than a ribbon cutting-it's a celebration of access, healing, and community-centered care,” said Armstrong.“We're proud to offer Johnston County a place where high-level clinical care meets hospitality, wellness, and trust.”To RSVP or learn more, email ....Grand Opening Specials Include- Vitamin Injections for $20- Beauty Drip for $99- Weight loss Consultations at no costAbout Triangle IV Hydration & WellnessAt Johnston County's premier IV hydration center, we offer a diverse range of IV hydration therapy and Intramuscular (IM) therapy shots to meet your individual health needs. Our expert team crafts personalized treatment plans, combining therapies for optimal health and wellness. Experience enhanced hydration, revitalization, and targeted support tailored to boost your overall well-being. Discover how our customized solutions can elevate your health today.About 1st Choice Homecare & Infusion Services1st Choice Homecare & Infusion Service, Inc. was established to help provide healthcare services that clients can receive in the comforts of their home. Our mission is to provide personalized home care services to children and adults in the Johnston County area. 1st Choice offers home care, vaccine services, home infusion services, and an array of lab services. Our company is bonded and insured. NC State guidelines credential all of our licensed staff.

