Singapore's New Cabinet Sworn In

Singapore, May 23 (IANS) Singapore's new cabinet was sworn in on Friday, following the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) strong performance in this month's general election.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the new administration would prioritise securing an assured place for Singapore in a changing world and preparing the economy for future challenges.

He also said that the government would deepen Singapore's relations with major countries.

Wong, who succeeded Lee Hsien Loong as Prime Minister in May 2024 following Lee's two-decade tenure, said after the election that Singaporeans had given the PAP a "clear and strong" mandate.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Wong announced the lineup of his new cabinet following the PAP's win.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, together with three newly appointed coordinating ministers, will form part of the core team supporting Wong in governance and mentoring new and younger office holders, Wong said at a press conference, according to local media reports.

The three new coordinating ministers are K. Shanmugam, who will be coordinating minister for National Security, Chan Chun Sing, who will be coordinating minister for Public Services, and Ong Ye Kung, who will be coordinating minister for Social Policies.

In addition to their new roles, Shanmugam will remain as Minister for Home Affairs but relinquish his Law Ministry portfolio. Chan will take over as Defence Minister and step down as Education Minister, while Ong will continue to serve as Health Minister.

When asked why he did not appoint a second Deputy Prime Minister, as has been customary in previous cabinets, Wong said the presence of four senior leaders in key positions was "a good arrangement for now".

Two newly elected Members of Parliament, David Neo and Jeffrey Siow, were also named as officeholders.

Wong, who continues to serve as Finance Minister, said most ministers leading Singapore's economic agenda would stay in their current posts amid global uncertainty.

"We are operating in a changed world with rising trade barriers, sharper competition and greater uncertainty, and we need experienced hands at the helm," he said.

The PAP won 87 out of 97 elected parliamentary seats in the general election, securing 65.57 per cent of the popular vote, a significant rise from 61.24 per cent in 2020.