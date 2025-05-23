NSSC Investors Have The Opportunity To Lead The Napco Security Technologies Securities Fraud Lawsuit With Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Napco between February 5, 2024 and February 3, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (“Napco” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC) and reminds investors of the June 24, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Napco's overall expected growth and strength in the Company's hardware division. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Napco's ability to achieve its fiscal 2026 growth projections on back of its ability to both appropriately forecast and execute upon the alleged demand for its hardware products.

On February 3, 2025, Napco announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in hardware sales for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline“primarily ... to reduced sales from 2 of the company's larger distributors.” As a result of the setback in sales, defendants additionally pulled back their long-term 45% EBITDA margin target, as they“don't know” if the target can be achieved by the end of fiscal 2026.

Following this news, Napco's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $36.70 per share on January 31, 2024, Napco's stock price fell to $26.93 per share on February 3, 2025, a decline of about 26.62% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Napco's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Napco Security Technologies class action, go to /NSSC or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

