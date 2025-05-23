UTXO Management And Bitwise Publish New Forecast Report

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Over $400B in Institutional Flows Expected into Bitcoin by End of 2026

Nashville, TN - May 23, 2025 - In a landmark forecast report released today, UTXO Management and Bitwise Asset Management project that more than $400 billion in institutional capital will flow into Bitcoin by the end of 2026. The analysis, Forecasting Institutional Flows to Bitcoin in 2025/2026, outlines a transformative shift in capital allocation strategies across public companies, sovereign wealth funds, nation-states, and wealth management platforms.



Over $120 billion in institutional flows forecasted by end of 2025, with that figure rising to $300 billion in 2026, totaling over 4.2 million BTC in cumulative acquisitions.

Bitcoin Treasury Companies are on pace to accumulate over 1 million BTC , with the number of public companies holding Bitcoin expected to more than double by the end of 2026.

Sovereign interest surges: U.S. federal and state bills signal Bitcoin 's shift from seized property to strategic reserve asset. If enacted, this legislative momentum could drive $19B in inflows.

State and nation-state adoption is accelerating: at least five U.S. states and four new countries are expected to formally adopt Bitcoin in their strategic reserves.

Wealth management platforms are opening the floodgates: Bitcoin is becoming a core allocation in client portfolios, triggering a“cascade effect” in capital flows. The emergence of Bitcoin -native yield strategies (BTCfi) will drive further institutional interest as investors seek performance differentiation and balance sheet growth.

The forecast report outlines the powerful game theory dynamics behind this shift. Structural factors-including macroeconomic instability, fiat devaluation, and energy-resource arbitrage-are driving corporations, states, and sovereigns to embrace Bitcoin not only as a hedge, but as a foundation for long-term strategic positioning.

Notably, the BITCOIN Act's proposed federal acquisition of 1 million BTC (5% of total supply) could permanently remove supply overhang from government auctions, reduce volatility, and establish a transparent, auditable reserve model with potential global implications.

UTXO Management is a fundamental, thesis-driven investment firm with deep expertise in the Bitcoin ecosystem. UTXO Management's funds allocate capital across public and private market opportunities, with a focus on institutionalization and growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem. UTXO's flagship fund, 210k Capital is a leading investor in Bitcoin Treasury Corporations globally including Strategy , Metaplanet, The Blockchain Group, and the Smarter Web Company. More information: /

Bitwise Asset Management is the largest crypto index fund manager in America. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors partner with Bitwise to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. For seven years, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies. Bitwise is known for providing unparalleled client support through expert research and commentary, its nationwide client team of crypto specialists, and its deep access to the crypto ecosystem. The Bitwise team of more than 90 professionals combines expertise in technology and asset management with backgrounds including BlackRock, Millennium, ETF , Meta, Google, and the U.S. Attorney's Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, Barron's, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal . It has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.