Ledn Moves To Fully Custodied, Bitcoin-Only Loan Model, Eliminating Client Asset Lending Risk

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ledn discontinues bitcoin yield generation and ETH support to double down on Bitcoin -collateralized lending George Town, Grand Cayman-Ledn , one of the longest-standing digital asset lenders, today announced a sweeping update to its platform to discontinue any lending of client assets to generate interest, meaning that client assets will never be exposed to third party lending credit risk. Going forward, Ledn will only offer its Custodied Bitcoin loan structure, under which client Bitcoin collateral will remain fully in custody either with Ledn or its trusted funding partners. As part of this strategic shift, Ledn will also remove support for ETH , doubling down on Bitcoin as its sole digital asset focus. This shift reinforces Ledn 's broader strategy : Going all in on Bitcoin , simplifying its product stack, and sharpening its focus around the most secure and proven digital asset. Ledn was the first crypto lender to introduce proof-of-reserves attestations in 2020, offering clients third-party verification that assets were fully accounted for down to the satoshi. That transparency-first approach allowed the company to navigate market volatility as peers collapsed under opaque and hidden risks.

Now, as global regulators begin signaling openness to supervised participation rather than blanket restrictions, the opportunity - and the responsibility - for digital asset platforms is clear: Build resilient systems and proactively mitigate risk.

Ledn will exclusively offer Custodied bitcoin -backed loans as of July 1, 2025. Support for ETH will be retired in the same release, reflecting Ledn 's strategic shift to a Bitcoin -only platform.

About Ledn Ledn offers growth accounts and loans to clients in over 120 countries, with an expanding range of services and supported regions. The company is dedicated to building world-class financial services, with a focus on helping people build long-term wealth through digital asset-based products. For more information about Ledn and its services, visit the company's website at Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.