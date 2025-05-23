Ledn Moves To Fully Custodied, Bitcoin-Only Loan Model, Eliminating Client Asset Lending Risk
Now, as global regulators begin signaling openness to supervised participation rather than blanket restrictions, the opportunity - and the responsibility - for digital asset platforms is clear: Build resilient systems and proactively mitigate risk.
Ledn will exclusively offer Custodied bitcoin -backed loans as of July 1, 2025. Support for ETH will be retired in the same release, reflecting Ledn 's strategic shift to a Bitcoin -only platform.For more information on this transition, visit href="" target="_blank" rel="noopener" led –ends– For media inquiries, interviews, or early access to supporting materials, contact ...cy About Ledn Ledn offers growth accounts and loans to clients in over 120 countries, with an expanding range of services and supported regions. The company is dedicated to building world-class financial services, with a focus on helping people build long-term wealth through digital asset-based products. For more information about Ledn and its services, visit the company's website at Crypto Investing Risk Warning
