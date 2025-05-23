Indigo Flight Was Assisted By IAF After Lahore ATC Denied Airspace Clearance

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Hours after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement citing IndiGo airline crew member that the Indian Air Force (IAF) did not approve the plane's deviation towards international boundary in Pakistan, the sources in the force said that IAF doesn't give clearance for international territory, however, adding that they facilitated with the frequency of Lahore Air Traffic Control, which was subsequently denied the clearance.

It must be noted that Pakistan had issued the Notice to Aircraft Movement (NOTAM) till May 23, wherein the Indian registered planes cannot enter Pakistani airspace.

The plane, which took off from Delhi for Srinagar on May 21, the crew member contacted the Northern Area Control Centre (NACC) for deviation towards his left inside Pakistan to avoid severe turbulence.

The NACC, which comes under the Indian Air Force, is mandated to direct all traffic ahead of Udhampur. Since west of Pathankot is inside Pakistan, the NACC contacted the Delhi area, which is the authority for giving the Flight Information Clearance (FIC) for international airspace. Lahore ATC was contacted but they denied clearance for the landing.

Sources also said that the NACC advised the Indigo crew within the frame of the NOTAM, ensuring safety of aircraft and passengers.

“The aircraft was immediately assisted in coordinating their route diversion by contacting Delhi Area and passing requisite contact frequencies of Lahore control for over flight weather diversion request.”

Once Lahore refused over flight clearance, and the aircraft proceeded towards Srinagar,“the flight was subsequently professionally assisted till a safe-landing at Srinagar airfield by giving control vectors and groundspeed readouts.”

On May 21, an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Srinagar had to encounter severe turbulence when a sudden hailstorm struck near its destination.

The plane IndiGo 6E2142 was carrying 227 passengers and suffered visible damage to the aircraft's nose due to the mid-air turbulence, causing panic among those onboard.