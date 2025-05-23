IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coach Makes BOLD Prediction On His Team India Future

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach Ashok Kumar has shared his thoughts about his Team India future following his sensational performances in the IPL 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has emerged as one of the brightest players to watch out for in the future, given his sensational showing in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Bought for INR 1.1 crore by the Royals franchise at the IPL 2025 Auction last year, Vaibhav justified his price tag with his record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans and a composed 57 off 34 balls against Punjab Kings, both came in winning causes.

The 14-year-old cricketer's name from Bihar has been making a lot of buzz across the Indian cricketing circles, with many touting him as the future star who could break into the Indian team if he continues his red-hot form. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's confidence, fearless strokeplay and seamless transition to the big stage from the U19 arena earned praise and applause from former Indian cricketers.

Speaking to IANS, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach Ashok Kumar stated that the youngster has the attitude of winning the team single-handedly since his childhood, which was reflected in his knock against Gujarat Titans. He further added that if Vaibhav improves his fitness and fielding skills, he is likely to make Team India debut two years from now.

"That attitude of making the team win single-handedly since childhood was seen during his 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans too. With Rahul Dravid sir and Vikram Rathour sir there, it has enhanced his batting. The practice he did with the white ball, he started getting better at it in three months. He has learnt to read the situations well.” Kumar told IANS.

"So, all these things show the bright future this kid has. My prediction is, if Vaibhav improves his fitness and his fielding, then in the next 2 years, he will be in the senior T20 Indian team

“I really think the BCCI will give him a chance, as barring two to four players, rest of them in the T20I team are majorly 25 or below years old,” he added.

After the IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will tour England with India U19 squad for the five–match ODI series and two multi-games against England U19 team, starting on June 24. This is Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first brush in the challenging overseas conditions, which also starts the road to the next year's Men's U19 World Cup, which will be co–hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Vaibav Suryavanshi is likely to be picked for the 2026 U19 World Cup if he performs well in the 50-over series against England. The England tour will be a real Test for Vaibhav and other youngsters, including captain Ayush Mhatre as they look to adapt to seaming conditions against quality opposition, and stake a claim for selection in the 2026 U19 World Cup squad.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's coach expressed confidence in his performance in the upcoming India U19 tour of England, adding that the youngster's intent and attitude will remain intact just like how he showcased them in the IPL 2025.

"Vaibhav will do well on the U19 tour of England, considering the touch and confidence he's in right now. He will do much better on the tour of England, as the performances one saw in the IPL, it's just a glimpse into what he can do. From whatever I have seen of him right from Bihar U-19 days, this is the exact way he plays.” Ashok Kumar said.

"The way he adapts to the situation so quickly sets him apart from others. A lot of people would say that Vaibhav is an aggressive player – but this is the way he has played since childhood. His intent, style of play and attitude will remain the same in coming matches,” he added.

In his debut IPL season, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has amassed 252 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 206.56 in seven matches.