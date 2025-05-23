'Save Your Lives First': Did Pakistan Army Commander Abandon Outpost During Op Sindoor?
“When junior officers contacted him about resuming operation, he responded 'the office will open later, save your lives first.' Intercepted radio chatter further revealed the commander had taken refuge in a mosque,” the IANS report said. A junior officer was heard saying,“Our commander Sahab escaped with great difficulty. He's offering namaz in a mosque. He's sent his men here and said he will return only when things calm down.”Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the cessation of firing and military action was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan. He said that India had made it clear to every nation, including the US, that Pakistan needs to call India's general and say that if it wants to stop the firing. The cessation of hostilities between the two nations came after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
On being asked about the US role in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar responded,“Well, the US was in the United States. Obviously, US Secretary of State Rubio and Vice President Vance had called up, Rubio had spoken to me, Vance had spoken to our Prime Minister, they had their view and they were talking to us and they were talking to Pakistani side as indeed were some other countries. There were some countries in the Gulf, there were some others as well.”
