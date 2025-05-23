China Reacts To Donald Trump Banning Harvard From Enrolling Foreign Students Hong Kong Univ Extends Open Invitation
"The Chinese side has consistently opposed the politicisation of educational cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.“The relevant action by the US side will only harm the image and international standing of the United States,” news agency AP quoted Mao as saying.Also Read | Harvard SEVP suspension: 5 key things Indian students must know
Chinese students make up a significant portion of Harvard University's international student body. In 2024, the university reported enrolling 6,703 international students across all its schools, with 1,203 of them coming from China.Chinese university extends open invitation to Harvard's international students
During the press briefing, Mao Ning further added that China would firmly protect the rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars abroad but she didn't offer any details on how it would do so in this situation.Also Read | In Pics: US revokes Harvard University's Exchange Visitor Program Certification
Meanwhile, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology extended an open invitation to international students currently enrolled at Harvard, as well as those recently admitted. According to a news release cited by the AP, the university vouched for unconditional admission, simplified application procedures, and academic support to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.Harvard University sues Trump govt
Following Trump administration's announcement about the revocation, Harvard University sued the US government .
In its complaint, Harvard said that the new block administered by the Trump government had an“immediate and devastating effect” on the university as well as over 7,000 visa holders, as per court records cited by Reuters.Trump admin's attack on Harvard University
Donald Trump's curbs on Harvard University was the administration's most dramatic move yet in an ongoing clash with the Ivy League school.Also Read | Harvard seeks alumni support after nearly $2.6 bn fund freeze by Trump admin
The revocation sent shockwaves across campuses already grappling with budget cuts and mounting political pressure. For international students, the announcement deepened a growing sense of instability, coming on the heels of recent policy whiplash that revoked, then partially reinstated, the legal status of thousands.
