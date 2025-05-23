'For The Sake Of Bangladesh...': Muhammad Yunus 'Not Going To Step Down', Says Minister
The South Asian nation has been in political turmoil since the student-led revolt that toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, with parties protesting on the streets over a string of demands.
“For the sake of Bangladesh and a peaceful democratic transition, Professor Yunus needs to remain in office,” Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb said in a Facebook post, adding,“The Chief Adviser is not going to step down. He does not hanker after power.” He later deleted the post.
Bangladesh has been witnessing growing unrest in recent days. While Muhammad Yunus has assured that elections will take place no later than June 2026, BNP supporters are pressing for a specific election date to be announced. Also Read | Will Muhammad Yunus call it quits amid political turmoil? Key challenges Bangladesh's chief advisor is facing
Yunus's relationship with the military has also reportedly deteriorated.
According to local media and military sources, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday that elections should be held by December, warning that Bangladesh was in a“chaotic phase” and that the“situation is worsening by the day”.
Taiyeb issued a warning to the Army on Friday.“The army can't meddle in politics. The army doesn't do that in any civilised country. By saying that the election has to be held by December, the military chief failed to maintain his jurisdictional correctness,” he said.
(With AFP inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment