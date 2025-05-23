0.1% Is All It Takes To Keep Kashmir Out

Representational Photo

By Dr. Ashraf Zainabi

A young woman from Pulwama scored 89.7% in her postgraduate degree. She had published two papers, volunteered in her village during floods, and helped tutor neighbourhood children during COVID. But when it came time to apply for a PhD program outside Kashmir, she didn't even make it past the shortlisting. Someone else had 89.8%.

That 0.1% difference erased everything else she brought to the table.

It's a story I hear often. Not just from students, but from early-career researchers, job aspirants, even teachers trying for transfers or fellowships.

In Kashmir, you can be full of promise but still fall short, by just a decimal.

Our systems treat marks as the final word. If you're on the wrong side of a cut-off, it doesn't matter what else you've done. The numbers speak, and everything else stays unheard.

This hits differently here than in most places. Kashmiri students often study in universities that don't inflate marks. They don't get coached to“crack” exams. Many are first-generation learners, juggling academics with family work or political disruptions. They've grown up amid shutdowns, curfews, and internet blackouts.

Still, they show up, sit exams, write papers. But the system that judges them doesn't ask where they're coming from. It just adds up their marks and draws a line.

And that line is brutal.

Central recruitment agencies don't account for institutional differences. A 75% from the University of Kashmir, earned under strict evaluation, is treated as less than an 85% from a lenient one elsewhere. There's no normalization, no adjustment for context.

Worse still, interviews for fellowships or teaching jobs are often skipped. Selection is done entirely by numbers. Sometimes just an Excel sheet and a calculator.

So, those with practical experience, deep thinking, or the ability to connect with students get passed over. And those who memorized better or came from more generous grading systems get in.

This doesn't just hurt individuals. It's a loss for the region. Our classrooms and labs are emptier of local voices. Our public institutions miss out on people who understand the place and want to serve it.

And the damage goes deeper. Many bright young Kashmiris grow disillusioned. They stop applying, or move abroad where systems look at more than marks. Others give up entirely. You can't ask people to keep trying if their every effort is weighed only by numbers.

Other countries have figured this out. In Finland, early education barely uses grades. In the U.S., top universities now ask for essays, references, and interviews instead of just GRE scores. In Germany, the Max Planck Institutes want to know how you think, not just what you scored.

Even Singapore's government jobs combine academics with real-world problem-solving tasks and interviews.

We can do this too. Kashmir, in particular, needs systems that see beyond percentages. We need to ask better questions: What has this person done? What do they care about? How do they solve problems? What can they bring to the community?

A few simple changes could make a big difference. Normalize scores across universities. Blind the applications so the evaluators don't see names or institutions. Add interviews. Allow flexibility, let a research paper or a field project outweigh a small GPA gap. Listen to what students and colleagues say about a candidate. Use tech to find patterns we might miss.

Above all, let's stop confusing cut-offs with capability. Some of the greatest minds in history wouldn't clear today's selection lists. And many of our best local minds-deep thinkers, diligent workers, first-generation scholars-are already being left out.

We don't need to lower the bar. We just need to widen the lens. A mark-sheet will never tell the whole story. But a thoughtful, human-centered process might.

Kashmir has no shortage of talent. What we lack is a system that knows how to recognize it.

Writer is a Chadoora-based teacher-researcher.