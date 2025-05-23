403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - George Weston Limited : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Weston of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid. The TSX notice provides that Weston may, during the 12-month period commencing May 27, 2025 and terminating May 26, 2026, purchase up to 6,448,184 Weston common shares, representing approximately 5% of the 128,963,688 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of May 13, 2025, by way of a NCIB on the TSX. George Weston Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $268.07.
