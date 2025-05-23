Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited


2025-05-23 10:08:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - George Weston Limited : Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Weston of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid. The TSX notice provides that Weston may, during the 12-month period commencing May 27, 2025 and terminating May 26, 2026, purchase up to 6,448,184 Weston common shares, representing approximately 5% of the 128,963,688 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of May 13, 2025, by way of a NCIB on the TSX. George Weston Limited shares T are trading unchanged at $268.07.

MENAFN23052025000212011056ID1109587730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search