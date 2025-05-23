403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Perpetua Resources Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Perpetua Resources Corp. : Submitted its formal application to the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential debt financing of up to $2 billion to construct the Stibnite Gold Project. Upon receipt of Perpetua's application, EXIM is expected to conduct its standard due diligence consistent with EXIM's policies and legal requirements, and to review the Project's eligibility under the relevant initiatives. Perpetua Resources Corp. shares T are trading up $0.44 at $18.70.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment