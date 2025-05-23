Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Perpetua Resources Corp. : Submitted its formal application to the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential debt financing of up to $2 billion to construct the Stibnite Gold Project. Upon receipt of Perpetua's application, EXIM is expected to conduct its standard due diligence consistent with EXIM's policies and legal requirements, and to review the Project's eligibility under the relevant initiatives. Perpetua Resources Corp. shares T are trading up $0.44 at $18.70.

