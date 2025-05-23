Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.


2025-05-23 10:08:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. : Declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share (PRM:TSX) for the month ending May 31, 2025. The distribution is payable June 9, 2025 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business May 30, 2025. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.
shares T are trading unchanged at $11.10.

