(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. : Declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share (PRM:TSX) for the month ending May 31, 2025. The distribution is payable June 9, 2025 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business May 30, 2025. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.
shares T are trading unchanged at $11.10.
