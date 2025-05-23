Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. : Announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Punta Gorda, Florida. Curaleaf Punta Gorda will begin welcoming medical patients on May 23. This expansion marks the Company's 67th store in Florida, bringing its nationwide store count to 153 stores. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.18.

