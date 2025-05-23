403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. : Announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Punta Gorda, Florida. Curaleaf Punta Gorda will begin welcoming medical patients on May 23. This expansion marks the Company's 67th store in Florida, bringing its nationwide store count to 153 stores. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.18.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment