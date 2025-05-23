Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announces its strategic plans to capitalize on the growth of Yerbae Brands Corp. after its recently announced acquisition of the company. With Yerbae's momentum into 2025, Safety Shot expects to leverage the brand's expanding retail presence, strong distributor network, and innovative product portfolio to accelerate growth and strengthen its market position. In addition, the Company anticipates a 1000% increase in 2025 annual revenue over 2024 following the acquisition, bringing significant additional shareholder value. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $0.37.

