403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Safety Shot Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announces its strategic plans to capitalize on the growth of Yerbae Brands Corp. after its recently announced acquisition of the company. With Yerbae's momentum into 2025, Safety Shot expects to leverage the brand's expanding retail presence, strong distributor network, and innovative product portfolio to accelerate growth and strengthen its market position. In addition, the Company anticipates a 1000% increase in 2025 annual revenue over 2024 following the acquisition, bringing significant additional shareholder value. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $0.37.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment