Vermilion Energy Inc.

2025-05-23 10:08:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Vermilion Energy Inc. : Has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Saskatchewan and Manitoba assets for cash proceeds of $415 million. Net proceeds from the Transaction will be directed towards debt repayment to accelerate deleveraging efforts and strengthen Vermilion's balance sheet. Based on current strip commodity pricing and operational plans, we would expect to exit 2025 with net debt of $1.5 billion, with a trailing net debt to FFO ratio of 1.4 times. Vermilion Energy Inc. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $8.89.

