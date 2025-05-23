Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Limited


2025-05-23 10:08:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Generation Mining Limited : Announced receipt of a support letter from a leading Canadian financial institution stating its interest to provide up to $200 million in a new long-term credit facility for the Marathon Copper-Palladium Project, which would be in addition to the senior secured project finance facility to be arranged with the mandated senior lenders. Generation Mining Limited shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.28.

MENAFN23052025000212011056ID1109587723

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search