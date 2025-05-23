403
WHO Awards Sheikh Sabah Prize To Prof. Wang, Kuwait's Geriatric Dept.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERN, May 23 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that professor Huali Wang from China and the Geriatric Healthcare Directorate of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health were awarded His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for the Promotion of Healthy Ageing (2025).
WHO held the award presentation ceremony at the UN headquarters in Geneva on sidelines of the organization's 78th General Assembly.
It was attended by Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadi, the State of Kuwait Permanent Representative at the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen, Hisham Kelendar, the Assistant Undersecretary for External Health Services in Kuwait, WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, officials from the international health organization and representatives of member states.
WHO officials during the ceremony lauded Professor Wang's contributions to working out China's national geriatric plan and the national action plan for treating Alzheimer, forming 150 teams for health care in 27 Chinese regions, carrying out disease early diagnosis, helping in social education, supporting and training people receiving health care in collaboration with WHO.
They praised the State of Kuwait for its achievements at identical levels, namely the services provided at the Geriatric Department, noting that the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health had designed a national strategy for elderly care (2024-2030), thus improving the health care to this segment by more than 40 percent.
WHO affirmed that Professor Wang and the Kuwaiti department earned the prize after meticulous examination of their tasks by an independent panel.
The annual award, originally launched by the State of Kuwait, is granted annually by WHO to individuals and institutions of significant health care contributions. (end)
