LG USHERS IN SUMMER WITH MEMORIAL DAY PROMOTIONS ON TOP HOME AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS

Upgrade Your Kitchen for Summer Entertaining

Refresh your kitchen with summer-ready appliances, like the 27-cubic-foot Smart Counter-Depth MAXTM French Door Refrigerator (LRFLC2706S ) – now $1,599 ($1,600 off MSRP). With its sleek counter-depth design, dual ice makers, and industry-leading capacity, this fridge keeps everything cool and within reach. Pair it with the ENERGY STAR® certified 7.3-cubic-foot Smart Electric Double Oven Freestanding Range with ProBake Convection®, Air Fry & Air Sous Vide (LDEL7324SE ) – also $1,599 ($600 off MSRP) – bake crowd-pleasers like apple pie or Air Sous Vide for tenor meats–all from one appliance.

Simplify Summer Laundry With LG

Spend less time indoors with LG washers and dryers designed to handle summer's toughest messes. With innovative features like TurboWashTM and AI Fabric Sensors, LG ENERGY STAR certified washers and dryers are designed to get cleaner clothes faster and with less wear and tear, while saving energy.



Save $900 on the LG WashTowerTM (WKEX200HBA ), now $2,899.00. This single laundry solution includes AI technology taking the guess work out of laundry, as well as TurboWashTM 360°, AllergieneTM Wash Cycle, and TurboSteamTM. The LG WashComboTM All-in-One (WM6998HBA ) is now $2,099.00 ($1,200 off MSRP). Wash and dry without needing to transfer clothes in as little as two hours4 in one sleek, ventless design that fits standard 120v outlets.

Make BBQ Cleanup a Breeze with LG Vacuum Cleaners

Tackle dirt, sand, and allergens with powerful, easy-to-use vacuums that let you spend more time enjoying summer and less time cleaning.



Save $250 on the CordZeroTM Kompressor® Cordless Stick Vacuum with Dual Floor Max Nozzle (A925KSM ), originally $599.00. Clean hard floors and carpets with powerful performance using the Dual Floor Max Nozzle and LED light. Store and charge easily with the Portable Charging stand and spot clean small messes and hard to reach areas with the Detachable Handheld Vacuum. Efficiently clean dust, dirt, sand and pet hair with the LG CordZeroTM Cordless Stick Vacuum - Single Battery (A913BM ), now $120 off (originally $399.00). Enjoy powerful cleaning for up to 50 minutes5 and clean surfaces high and low with the Telescopic Wand.

Stars, Screens & Savings: Watch More with LG's OLED TVs

Celebrate Memorial Day with stunning OLED displays and unmatched picture quality. Save up to 53 percent on LG's award-winning LG OLED TVs through June 1:



The LG 83-inch OLED evo G4 TV (OLED83G4WUA ) delivers stunning brightness with Brightness Booster Max and exceptional clarity, powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor. Now $1,500 off MSRP, the G4 also supports Dolby VisionTM, Dolby Atmos® and a 144Hz refresh rate for premium gaming and cinematic viewing.

The LG 65-inch OLED evo C4 TV (OLED65C4PUA ) showcases vibrant OLED picture quality and features the Alpha 9 AI Processor, Brightness Booster, and Filmmaker Mode. Now $1,400 off MSRP, the C4 delivers an incredible viewing experience across movies, shows and sports. Now $1,800 off MSRP, the ENERGY STAR certified LG 77-inch OLED B4 TV (OLED77B4PUA ) brings core OLED performance at an unbeatable value–ideal for movies nights and everyday entertainment.

Power Up Your Play This Memorial Day with LG UltraGear Monitors

LG's most advanced UltraGearTM OLED monitors are sporting Memorial Day savings. Through June 1, get an additional 5 percent off when you buy 2 UltraGear OLED monitors or eligible accessories–or 10% off when you buy 3 or more4. Plus, for a limited time receive a 27-inch QHD 1440P 180Hz UltraGear Monitor ($249.99 value) when you purchase select LG UltraGear OLED monitors 6.



Save $400 on LG's 45-inch UltraGearTM OLED Monitor (45GX950A-B) – Elevate your game with dual-mode refresh rate technology: choose 5K2K resolution at 165Hz or WFHD at an ultra-fast 330Hz. Enjoy a lightning-quick 0.03ms response time, DisplayPort 2.1, and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro compatibility.

Save $200 on the 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED Monitor (27GX790A-B ), featuring a 480Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time and vivid OLED color. Now retailing for $799.99 with discounts. Save $300 on the 32-inch LG UltraGear OELD Monitor (32GS95UE-B )–the world's first 4K gaming monitor with Dual-Hz. Switch between 4K 240Hz and Full HD 480Hz for lightning-fast responsiveness7. Now $1,099.99, it includes Dolby VisionTM, is G-SYNC® Compatible8 and features AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro.

Level Up Your Workflow This Summer with LG gram Laptops

Fuel your productivity from anywhere with powerful savings on LG gram laptops. Though June 8, save up to $800 on select models and get 20 percent off a +view IPS Portable Monitor when bundled.9



Save $800 on the LG gram 15-inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop (15Z90ST-G1 ), packed with a 13th Gen IntelTM CoreTM i7 processor and 32GB of memory. Save $200 on the LG gram 17-inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop (17Z90SP-G1 ), with a spacious WQXGA display, Intel® CoreTM i7 processor and up to 19.5 hours of battery life.

Crank Up the Wow Factor with LG Soundbars

Turn up the volume with immersive audio at home. Through June 16, save up to $200 when you bundle select LG Soundbars with an eligible LG OLED or QNED TV.10 Enjoy rich, cinematic sound powered by Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X, and effortless control via LG WOWCAST.

Saving Energy and Saving Money this Summer

This Memorial Day and beyond, shoppers have more energy-saving choices than ever. In 2025, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified cooking products (ranges, ovens and cooktops); residential clothes dryers, clothes washers, laundry centers; and refrigerator-freezers, as well as monitors and displays. What's more, LG is second to none in the number of ENERGY STAR certified OLED TVs on the market.

For more details and to shop all of LG's Memorial Day savings, visit .

